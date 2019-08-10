HUDSON, Fla. — A motorcyclist is in the hospital after crashing into a Pasco County deputy’s vehicle Monday evening.
The crash was called in just before 9 p.m. on southbound U.S. Highway 19 near Viva Via Drive in Hudson. One lane remains closed as of 10:15 p.m.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s office said the deputy was out of his patrol car at the time, conducting traffic control for a separate accident and suffered no injuries.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken to the hospital.
The Florida Highway Patrol and the sheriff’s office are investigating.
