Cleanup remains ongoing Thursday morning.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A stretch of Interstate 75 in Pasco County slowed to a crawl Thursday morning after materials somehow spilled onto the highway.

It happened around 7 a.m. in the southbound lanes on I-75 near St. Joe Road.

Traffic cameras earlier appeared to show law enforcement blocking several lanes and beginning to clean up the area. At least one lane now appears blocked in both the north and southbound directions.

The cause of the crash is still unknown.