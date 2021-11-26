Up to Speed: Relief on the way for Pasco County drivers at US-41 and SR-54

Pasco County drivers could see improvements to some of their most traveled roadways. FDOT has a plan in place to make the drive along US-41 and SR-54 better.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Pasco County drivers, you’ve likely been stuck in traffic on US-41 and SR-54. Both run in opposite directions through the county and can be a hassle, to say the least. State transportation leaders have plans for where they meet.

Let us bring you Up to Speed on the improvements you could see there in the near future.

About 124,000 people drive through US-41 and SR-54 daily. With more people moving to Tampa Bay, Florida Department of Transportation leaders estimate that number to rise to 176,000 in the next 25 years. It's why the state is studying plans to revamp the intersection altogether — to make room for growth.

The first plan has an estimated cost of $222 million and includes a flyover at the interchange in Land O’ Lakes.

A second option coming in at $108 million would create something called a parallel flow intersection or (PFI), which basically gets rid of the left turn lane. It would allow drivers to continue on northbound US-41 seamlessly. Those who need to turn left on SR-54 would be funneled through another road to the highway at the same time.

The final option under consideration is a continuous flow interchange.

It would include a bridge and an exit option for cars turning on US-41. Its estimated cost is $241 million.

All options have the goal of improving traffic while increasing safety and mobility. It's part of a plan that’s been in the works for 10 years. The issue is it could impact or displace more than 30 businesses in the area.