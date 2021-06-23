DC Fire: 6 injured after pedestrian bridge collapses in Northeast DC

Traffic backups are reported on I-295 in the District just before the bridge, officials say.

WASHINGTON — Six people were injured after a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Northeast, D.C. on Wednesday, DC Fire and EMS said.

According to authorities, the bridge – located at Kenilworth Avenue and Polk Street, NE – collapsed just after noon. DC Fire and EMS officials are on the scene and checked for vehicles beneath the bridge and reported no one was trapped.

Officials said six people were checked out for injuries and four people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for their injuries. DC Fire and EMS' hazmat unit is also on the scene cleaning up a diesel fuel leak from a truck that is partially beneath the bridge.

Drivers should avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes as officials are continuing to clean up and investigate the official cause of the collapse.

I-295 northbound and southbound lanes between Pennsylvania Ave, SE and Eastern Ave, NE are currently closed at this time.

Update bridge collapse I-295 prior to Polk St NE. 6 patients assessed, 4 of those were transported. #DCsBravest Hazmat unit mitigating diesel fuel leak from truck that is partially beneath bridge. At least 1 other vehicle was struck by debris. Collapse blocks both directions. pic.twitter.com/wILXGs1zWe — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 23, 2021

At least four cars are seen trapped under the debris from the bridge. Officials said at least one other car was struck by the debris.

DC Fire and EMS are holding a news conference this afternoon to provide more details regarding the collapse.

