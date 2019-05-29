CLEARWATER, Fla. — A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Gulf to Bay Boulevard.

The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday on Gulf to Bay east of U.S. 19, according to Clearwater police.

Police said the man was walking across the road when he was hit. His injuries are described as serious.

Officers shut down westbound Gulf to Bay Boulevard for a period on Tuesday night. They have since reopened.

