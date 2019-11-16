DAVENPORT, Fla. — Polk County deputies are responded to a deadly crash involving two cars on US Highway 27 in Davenport Friday evening.

The crash happened around 5:53 p.m.. and one person has been confirmed dead and the other person has been sent to a local hospital to be treated.

Southbound lanes of Highway 27 are currently shut down at California Boulevard, north of the scene, as deputies investigate.

Northbound lanes remain open, but are moving slowly.

