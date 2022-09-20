Portion of Bayshore Boulevard SB lanes to close until Thursday evening

The roads are expected to be back open by 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. But work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.

TAMPA, Fla. — For all of the commuters who drive along Bayshore Boulevard in downtown Tampa to get from point A to point B, you may run into a bit of a road bump these next two days.

At 9 a.m. Tuesday, the outside southbound lane on Bayshore Boulevard was closed between W Julia and Mason streets to allow the Tampa Water Department to repair a water main break.

The roads are expected to be back open by 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. But work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.

Barricades and signs will be set up in the area of the closure to help with traffic flow.