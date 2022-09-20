Portion of Bayshore Boulevard SB lanes to close until Thursday evening

TAMPA, Fla. — For all of the commuters who drive along Bayshore Boulevard in downtown Tampa to get from point A to point B, you may run into a bit of a road bump these next two days.
At 9 a.m. Tuesday, the outside southbound lane on Bayshore Boulevard was closed between W Julia and Mason streets to allow the Tampa Water Department to repair a water main break.
The roads are expected to be back open by 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22. But work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.
Barricades and signs will be set up in the area of the closure to help with traffic flow.
"Please use caution when driving in the area," the Tampa Water Department said in an email. "The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone's patience during this time."