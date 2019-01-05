PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The northbound lanes of the Suncoast Parkway are blocked north of State Road 52 after a rollover crash.

All lanes are blocked, and traffic is slowly getting by on the shoulder, Pasco County Fire Rescue said.

Two people were taken to local hospitals with minor injuries.

Officials are advising drivers to take alternate routes.

