SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Anyone driving southbound Monday on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County should use caution and watch for major backups following a serious crash.

The crash involving a semi-truck has shut down the interstate just before Clark Road, exit 205.

Florida Department of Transportation cameras shows the front of the semi-truck in the grassy median while the back is blocking lanes.

Drivers should be alert to the likely slowdown.