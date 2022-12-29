FDOT addresses Sarasota roundabout safety concerns

The new roundabout has been open to drivers for a week.

SARASOTA, Fla. — After a year and a half of construction, a new roundabout is open in Sarasota. Situated where the Tamiami Trail intersects with Gulf Boulevard, the junction opened to drivers one week ago.

That opening prompted hundreds of social media comments complaining about the confusion a new traffic pattern would create. Comments about the new roundabout ranged from "it looks too confusing" to "it's not even a circle."

The new roundabout is now one of roughly 20 along Florida's Highway systems, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

Complaints aside, data shows roundabouts to be a safer option than your traditional intersection.

"Lately the department has been a big proponent of roundabouts mainly because of their safety benefits," Steven Davis, the district transportation systems management and operations program engineer, said. "Federal highway studies have shown that serious injury and fatality crashes can be reduced up to 90 percent over a traditional traffic signal by roundabouts."

According to FDOT, crashes that occur in a roundabout are typically at a lower speed, and collisions are positioned at less severe angles.

Roundabouts also increase traffic capacity by 30-50 percent and reduce delays from stop signs and signals, according to FDOT.

The state transportation department reports show 68 crashes at or near the Tamiami/Gulf Boulevard intersection from 2016-2020. The 2020 data may not be fully complete as FDOT’s Central Office is still finalizing it.

The new junction opened to drivers on Dec. 22. Depending on the GPS app you use, you may have already seen it reflected on your phone.

FDOT sends traffic changes into GPS apps. You can already see the new roundabout on Waze. It'll be another two to three weeks before the changes are reflected on Google and Apple maps.

Construction is expected to be complete by the end of spring 2023.

"We're entering the final phases," Davis said. "There is still a lot of signage that needs to be added, pavement markings are not in their final configuration. Drivers are still adjusting to the new condition."