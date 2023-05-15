Person killed on US 41 at Madison Avenue

The highway's southbound lanes were closed for some time.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla. — Southbound U.S. 41 was closed for a few hours Monday morning following a deadly crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. on the highway at Madison Avenue. Authorities shut down the southbound lanes while they investigated.

A motorcycle was seen at the side of the road as the Sky 10 helicopter flew overhead.

Although no other information has immediately been released about the crash, FHP says the southbound lanes have since reopened to traffic.