TAMPA, Fla. — The eastbound 34th Street slip ramp from the local lanes of the Selmon Expressway to the Reversible Express Lanes will be closed until further notice.

The reason? A crash.

Drivers can use the Twiggs Street & Meridian Avenue entrance to the REL as an alternative.

For more information, call 813.272.6740.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter