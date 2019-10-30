TAMPA, Fla. — The eastbound 34th Street slip ramp from the local lanes of the Selmon Expressway to the Reversible Express Lanes will be closed until further notice.
The reason? A crash.
Drivers can use the Twiggs Street & Meridian Avenue entrance to the REL as an alternative.
For more information, call 813.272.6740.
