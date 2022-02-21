Selmon Expressway ramps to be closed for 'routine maintenance'

Drivers in the area are asked to drive with caution and follow detour signs.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — If you take the Selmon Expressway overnight you'll want to take note of upcoming closures that could impact your commute.

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority is conducting "routine maintenance" during the next two months at all toll gantry sites. According to a press release, intermittent nighttime lane and ramp closures will also occur.

Drivers in the area are asked to drive with caution and follow detour signs.

The following closures will occur between 8:30 p.m. - 5 a.m.

Feb. 22:

Eastbound Selmon Expressway at Willow Avenue Entrance Ramp

Westbound Selmon Expressway at Willow Avenue Exit Ramp

Feb. 24:

Eastbound Selmon Expressway at Plant Avenue Entrance Ramp

Westbound Selmon Expressway at Plant Avenue Exit Ramp