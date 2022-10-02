Selmon Expressway set to resume toll operations Monday

As Florida continues to recover from Hurricane Ian, roadways around the state are beginning to return to normal.

TAMPA, Fla. — Toll collection on the Selmon Expressway will resume on Monday, October 3rd at 6:00 a.m.

In addition, the Reversible Express Lanes (REL) on the Selmon Expressway will resume its normal operating hours at 6:00 a.m., with all traffic moving in the westbound direction from Brandon to the downtown area.

The REL turns eastbound (to Brandon) at 3:00 p.m. and remains eastbound until 6:00 a.m. the next day.

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended toll payments on local roads Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian, including the Selmon Expressway, and construction crews picked up barricades and road signs on local roads to help people evacuate.

"We want the capacity for you to get out of there," said Sue Chrzan, a spokesperson for the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority on Tuesday. "We’re looking to help you get out of there. We are taking away the barrel so that nothing hits you while you’re trying to get out of there."