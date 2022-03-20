Selmon Extension closed after loose strands found during 'routine inspection'

Officials say the extension will be closed "in an abundance of caution" while more information is gathered.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla — If you typically use the Selmon Extension to get to work, you'll have to find another route.

The Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority says while completing a "routine inspection" of the inside of the extension, engineers found one horizontal strand had come loose from its anchor.

Once the discovery was made, engineers investigated further and found a second steel strand in the same location had become loose, according to a press release.

"These wires can be maintained and replaced inside the structure with live traffic overhead. However, in an abundance of caution, and because of the unique nature of this structure, the decision has been made to close the Extension until more information is obtained and evaluated," THEA wrote in a press release.

It's unclear at this time how long the Selmon Extension will remain closed to traffic. In the meantime, barrels and message boards are being put in place to alert drivers to the closures.

Officials say Gandy Boulevard and the Selmon Expressway are still open to traffic. Only the Selmon Extension is impacted at this time.

"Again, because of the unique nature of the Extension's design, THEA is being extra cautious as we explore the issue and make recommendations for repairs," a press release continued.

THEA will continue to update the Selmon Extension's status here.

After 2.5 years of construction, the 1.9-mile toll lane opened to traffic on April 19, 2021. The elevated roadway serves as a "pass-through" option for drivers.