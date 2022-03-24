Selmon Extension reopens to traffic after loose wires found

The 1.9-mile toll lane was shut down Sunday in an "abundance of caution," but engineers have since determined the structure is safe.

TAMPA, Fla. — After nearly five days closed, the Selmon Extension has reopened to traffic, according to the Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority.

THEA closed the South Tampa flyover Sunday after a routine inspection showed two horizontal wires had come loose from its anchors.

Organization spokesperson Sue Chrzan says its team of engineers determined early Thursday the repair is "minor," and it's safe for traffic to be on the extension as work begins next week.

Following Thursday's rush hour, crews began removing the barrel blockades at the entrances. Traffic message boards have also been updated to alert drivers of the extension's reopening. Drivers earlier were not allowed to enter at the Gandy Bridge or Dale Mabry Highway.

"THEA would like to express its profound gratitude to the community for its patience," the organization said in a release. "In an abundance of caution, we closed the Selmon Extension to conduct due diligence on what, thankfully, turned out to be a minor issue. We are committed to offering a safer, smarter, and more connected ride to our commuters on both sides of the Bay."

The 1.9-mile toll lane spans from the Gandy Bridge to South Dale Mabry Highway. When it opened in April 2021, the Extension cut what is normally a 15 to 30-minute commute down Gandy Boulevard during heavy traffic down to about two minutes.