TAMPA, Fla. — A turn lane on Gandy Boulevard will close for several weeks as part of the Selmon Extension project.

Starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday, the left-turn lane on westbound Gandy to S. Trask Street will close as construction crews work in the median, according to project information officer Kym Graves.

Drivers will need to take S. Renellie Drive as a detour.

10News

People are reminded to use caution in the area and obey the posted 45 mph speed limit.

RELATED: Selmon Extension: All-night construction driving tenants away from South Tampa apartment complex

RELATED: Stop speeding! You're endangering the lives of Selmon Extension workers

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter