TAMPA, Fla. — A turn lane on Gandy Boulevard will close for several weeks as part of the Selmon Extension project.
Starting at 9 p.m. Tuesday, the left-turn lane on westbound Gandy to S. Trask Street will close as construction crews work in the median, according to project information officer Kym Graves.
Drivers will need to take S. Renellie Drive as a detour.
People are reminded to use caution in the area and obey the posted 45 mph speed limit.
RELATED: Selmon Extension: All-night construction driving tenants away from South Tampa apartment complex
RELATED: Stop speeding! You're endangering the lives of Selmon Extension workers
What other people are reading right now:
- Ryan Newman 'awake and speaking' in hospital after Daytona 500 crash
- Neighbor killed Faye Swetlik the day she went missing, killed himself days later, police say
- Atlanta Braves name street after Hank Aaron in North Port
- Jars of preserved human tongues found hidden in Florida home
- Boy Scouts of America files for bankruptcy protection amid sex abuse lawsuits
- Jury begins deliberations in Harvey Weinstein rape trial
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter