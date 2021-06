Police say the family in the home was evacuated safely and the truck driver ran off on foot.

GRAND RAPIDS, Ohio — A semi crashed into a home in Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.

The crash happened at the corner of W. Second St. and Wapakoneta Rd. around 7:52 a.m.

A red GMC pickup truck that was in the driveway was pushed to the front of the home by the semi.

