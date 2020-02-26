TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a truck on fire Tuesday evening on Interstate 75.
The semi-truck burst into flames just after 7 p.m. before MLK Boulevard. Injuries have not been reported.
Traffic is slow-moving in the northbound lanes; people are asked to use caution if traveling in this area.
