SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — A serious crash on southbound Interstate 75 has traffic backed up for miles near the Sun City Center exit.
A 10News staffer says several cars and trucks were involved. Heavy wreckers and Department of Transportation crews are on the scene.
10Traffic: Check live traffic updates here
The highway's two left lanes are blocked, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest updates.
