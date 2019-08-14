SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — A serious crash on southbound Interstate 75 has traffic backed up for miles near the Sun City Center exit.

A 10News staffer says several cars and trucks were involved. Heavy wreckers and Department of Transportation crews are on the scene.

10Traffic: Check live traffic updates here

The highway's two left lanes are blocked, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for the latest updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.