Southbound I-75 after Bruce B. Downs reopens following crash

A medical helicopter transported at least one person to the hospital.
Credit: FDOT

TAMPA, Fla. — A stretch of southbound Interstate 75 in Hillsborough County has reopened to traffic following a rollover crash.

It happened Tuesday afternoon south of Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, prompting a medical helicopter to land and transport at least one person to the hospital. Traffic cameras in the area showed a flipped-over car in the median as emergency personnel tended to anyone who might have been hurt. 

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

While the southbound lanes have reopened to traffic, there's not much movement on the northbound side.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

