Southbound traveling traffic is being diverted off the interstate at this time.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — If you are planning on driving southbound out of Tampa on I-75 today, planning an alternate route will be in your best interest.

The Florida Highway Patrol says it's currently investigating two separate car crashes on I-75 southbound.

All traffic traveling south is being diverted off the interstate at MM 164 (U.S. 17 and Duncan Rd) at this time.