St. Pete crash between car, bicyclist causes traffic on 22nd Avenue

Westbound lanes of 22nd Avenue North reopened just before 7 p.m.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crash between a car and a bicyclist created a traffic jam in St. Petersburg Wednesday evening.

At around 3:45 p.m., St. Pete police responded to the area of 22nd Avenue North near the southbound ramp to Interstate 275. Authorities said a person involved in the crash was taken to the hospital on a trauma alert but did not specify if they were the bicyclists or a car passenger.

Due to the crash investigation, traffic in the westbound lanes of 22nd Avenue North was closed. They were not reopened until just before 7 p.m., the police department said. 

The investigation is ongoing. 10 Tampa Bay will update this story as more information becomes available. 

