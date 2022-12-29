4 people, including 2 children, hurt in Pasco County crash

ODESSA, Fla. — Several people, including children, are injured in a crash in Pasco County, fire rescue confirmed.
It happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway.
Four people are hurt, including two children who are suffering from life-threatening injuries, Pasco County Fire Rescue spokesperson Corey Dierdorff said in an email.
The agency tweeted that one child is being flown by medical helicopter to the hospital.
A stretch of State Road 54 is shut down to traffic while law enforcement works the scene. It remains unclear what led up to the crash.