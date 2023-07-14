x
Railroad crossing closure could cause traffic slowdowns in Hillsborough, Polk counties

A railroad crossing on State Road 60 will be closed for seven days with heavy traffic on detour routes.
BARTOW, Fla. — CSX Transportation will close its railroad crossing on State Road 60 just east of Clarence Gordon Jr. Road in Hillsborough County for seven days starting Monday, July 17.

Drivers on State Road 60 and County Line Road can expect slowdowns during peak commute hours as traffic is detoured around the work site, according to Polk County authorities. 

Electronic message boards and detour signs will help redirect drivers to detours along State Road 39 (James L. Redman Parkway), Alexander Street, Park Road, U.S. 92 (Baker Street) and County Line Road.

County officials advise drivers to find alternate routes or get an earlier start on any trips involving those routes. They also encourage drivers to call the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) with any detour questions at 813-975-6060.

