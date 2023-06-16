x
Truck's front end hops barrier on Sunshine Skyway Bridge

The southbound lanes to Manatee County are blocked.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rescue workers are assisting a driver whose truck somehow crashed over a barrier on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Friday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 275 toward Manatee County.

Images from Sky 10 show the front end of the truck extending past the concrete barrier and over the water. It appears not to be in danger of toppling over.

The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

