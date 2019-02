The Sunshine Skyway Bridge has reopened this morning.

The bridge was closed early Monday morning due to dense fog, which isn't expected to lift until around 9 a.m. ET.

Earlier this morning, crews were diverting traffic at both ends of the bridge in Pinellas and Manatee counties.

Interactive Traffic Map: Click or tap here

