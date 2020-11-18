Southbound Sunshine Skyway Bridge closes because of car fire

Drivers might have to sit for a while until the scene clears.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Traffic on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge slowed to a complete stop during the Tuesday evening rush hour.

A reported car fire in the southbound lanes blocked traffic around 6:30 p.m., according to the Florida Department of Transportation. The bridge was shut down to traffic as crews assisted.

It's not yet known if anyone was hurt.

Traffic heading north on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge (Interstate 275) appeared to be flowing normally.

