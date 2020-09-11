Strong winds shut down Sunshine Skyway Bridge

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It takes strong winds to shut down the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.
Early Monday morning, the bridge was shut down in both directions. The Florida Department of Transportation asked drivers to find alternate routes.
The bridge will close when there are maximum sustained winds of 40 mph over it.
Drivers traveling from Pinellas to Manatee County can take the Gandy Bridge to the Selmon Expressway and follow I-75 South through Hillsborough County.
What other people are reading right now:
- What Tampa Bay area schools are closing ahead of Tropical Storm Eta?
- National Hurricane Center forecasts Eta to reach hurricane strength
- 2020 Election Results | Get live results from 10 Tampa Bay
- Joe Biden elected 46th president of the United States, CBS projects
- How the Electoral College will decide who will be the next president
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter