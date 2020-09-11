Strong winds shut down Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Early Monday morning, the bridge was shut down in both directions

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It takes strong winds to shut down the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

Early Monday morning, the bridge was shut down in both directions. The Florida Department of Transportation asked drivers to find alternate routes.

The bridge will close when there are maximum sustained winds of 40 mph over it.

Drivers traveling from Pinellas to Manatee County can take the Gandy Bridge to the Selmon Expressway and follow I-75 South through Hillsborough County.

