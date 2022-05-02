SUV, motorcycle involved in crash in Pinellas Park

Serious injuries are reported.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — At least one person is said to be hurt in a crash Monday morning at 49th Street North and 126th Avenue North, police said.

Officers were sent around 7:20 a.m. to the intersection where an SUV and motorcycle had somehow collided, according to a Pinellas Park Police Department news release.

Authorities have said limited information is available at this time. It's not yet known what led to the crash or the extent of any injuries, though they're said to be serious.

Drivers in the area should use caution. Southbound 49th Street North is shut down at Ulmerton Road.