TAMPA, Fla. — Two people were killed in a crash on the entrance road from northbound Interstate 275 to Tampa International Airport.
Tampa police tweeted about the crash around 6 a.m. Sunday morning.
People are asked to avoid the area as the entrance road will be closed for several hours. However, the Spruce Street entrance is open for airport traffic.
Travelers also can take State Road 60 toward Clearwater and take a u-turn at Rocky Point.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
