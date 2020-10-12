Major Tampa Bay highway project faces delay as COVID impacts FDOT revenues

The department says it needs to trim about $1 billion from its budget.

A major highway project designed to bring relief to one of the most congested interchanges in Tampa Bay might have to be put on hold for two years.

The Florida Department of Transportation is now planning to delay its $1.4 billion reconfigurations of the I-275 interchange at West Shore Boulevard.

Close to 130,000 vehicles pass through the interchange every day.

The department says it needs to trim about $1 billion from its budget because of revenues lost to COVID-19.

“It’s affecting everybody, but you still have to go on,” said Darren Mays, who was disappointed to hear the news. “I live in the nearby area, so it’s very hard to get around. And so, if they’re going to delay, that’s that much more time I’m gonna have to sit in traffic."

The West Shore interchange, which had been slated for 2023 is a mega project connecting I-275, the Howard Frankland Bridge, the West Shore business district, Tampa International Airport, the Veterans Expressway, and Courtney Campbell Causeway.

“That’s a long time to wait, and especially whenever it’s like, construction last forever, so, that will make it worse for a while before it will get better,” said commuter Jeneca Luckey.

Recently, FDOT added a lane in each direction along I-275 east of the Howard Frankland and lengthened some merge areas -- giving vehicles more room to merge.

While that helped, delaying the much larger reconstruction of the interchange until 2026 would also have a domino effect.

The Howard Frankland Bridge expansion, still on schedule, would now be finished ahead of the interchange instead of the other way around. That could create design issues.

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is also banking on the project for its regional transit line connecting Pinellas and Hillsborough because it would create a dedicated lane for the authority’s rapid transit buses.

“You know, you’d like to get from point A to point B as quick as you can,” said Mays, “and so, if you’re sitting in traffic or you have to take a roundabout way, it’s frustrating.”

Another major project being affected by the cutbacks includes the addition of managed lanes, or toll lanes - between the West Shore area and downtown Tampa. That project is now no longer slated for 2024 and will probably be delayed until at least the year 2028.

FDOT blames the revenue shortfall and things like a decrease in gasoline taxes, tolls, and other user-generated fees.

They say they will monitor economic conditions, and if they improve, promise to work to advance the affected projects.

