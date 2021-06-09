Gravel truck crash shuts down roadway, causing major delays near Tampa airport

There was no clear timeline for when the mess would be cleaned up.

TAMPA, Fla. — An overturned gravel truck is causing a major traffic jam in Tampa.

Police have closed the lane to enter northbound onto Veterans Expressway (from southbound I-275 or westbound from Kennedy).

Officers are urging drivers to seek alternate routes. Tampa International Airport says passengers should allow extra time to reach the terminal.

Crews have been dispatched to clean up the mess.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.