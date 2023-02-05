Multi-car crash on southbound I-275 in Tampa caused major delays

Delays continued throughout the morning commute.

TAMPA, Fla. — A crash involving multiple cars caused traffic on southbound Interstate 275 in Tampa Tuesday morning to be backed up for several miles.

The crash was reported just after 6 a.m. just before the I-4 and downtown Tampa exits, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Sky10 flew over the area around 6:40 a.m. where it showed all lanes appeared to be shut down as crews worked to clear the crash.

The road was reopened to traffic around 7 a.m. but traffic delays continued throughout Tuesday morning heading southbound on I-275.

Drivers trying to get from Bearss Avenue on southbound I-75 to I-4 faced about an hour added to their commute, according to 10 Tampa Bay Traffic Anchor Sarah Rosario.

Dale Mabry and U.S. 41 were alternate routes to use for drivers looking to avoid the traffic.