Significant traffic delays expected near Raymond James Stadium for Taylor Swift concert

Getting around Raymond James stadium is expected to take hours. Here are alternate routes.

TAMPA, Fla. — If your afternoon commute takes you anywhere near Raymond James Stadium from Thursday through Saturday, April 13-15, prepare for some major delays.

With Taylor Swift set to take the stage for the sold-out Tampa leg of her Eras Tour, traffic is expected to be backed up for hours.

Raymond James Stadium on Dale Mabry Highway is conveniently located near the Tampa area’s busiest interstates. With that in mind, expect heavy traffic along Dale Mabry Highway, Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard, Tampa Bay Boulevard, Columbus Drive and Interstate 275.

Parking lots open each day at 3 p.m. for the 6:30 p.m. concert. Gates to the show open at 4:30 p.m. With lots expected to fill up fast, along with rideshares and parking alternatives, plan for at least three hours of traffic around Raymond James Stadium before the concert.

Give yourself plenty of time, whether you're heading to the big show or just trying to make it home.

If you’d like to get around the traffic, alternate routes include north-south options of State Road 589, known as the Veterans Expressway, U.S. Highway 41 and MacDill Avenue.

East-west alternates include State Road 60, which is also known as Kennedy Boulevard and Hillsborough Avenue.

With 75,000 people expected to be at the concert each night, the alternates are likely to get busy as well, so keep that in mind.

Transit authorities said HART buses will be detoured Thursday through Saturday.

Routes 32, 36 and 45 northbound will serve the mass transit drop-off area along Dale Mary Highway

Route 7 will not serve Tampa Bay Boulevard

Route 36 will not serve HCC Loop

TAYLOR SWIFT CONCERT: Reminder, routes 7, 32, 36 and 45 will be on detour TODAY (4/13) - 4/15 due to #TaylorSwift's sold-out concerts at @RJStadium. The detours are expected to begin daily at 1 p.m. https://t.co/R8dwcjBEiY #TSwift pic.twitter.com/BP8VxuCC0K — HART 🦩 (@GoHART) April 13, 2023

If you are looking for directions to certain lots at Raymond James, click here for an interactive map to help guide you from your starting location.