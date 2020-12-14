KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update (12/14 8:30 a.m.):
According to TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi, approximately 48,000 pounds of powdered sugar is being cleaned off of I-40E after the multi-tractor trailer crash early Monday.
All wrecked commercial vehicles have been towed, according to TDOT.
Original Story:
Shortly after 4 a.m. Monday morning, the Knoxville Police Department responded to a crash on I-40E near Chilhowee Drive at MM 393 involving multiple tractor trailers.
Currently, there is no word on when the route will re-open. KPD said to use an alternate route.
Officials said to take the Cherry Street Exit to Asheville Highway as an alternate route to re-enter I-40E.
There is also not any word on the condition of the drivers involved in the crash.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update, as we learn more.