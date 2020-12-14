KPD responded to the crash early Monday morning, all lanes of I-40E just past I-640 near Chilhowee Drive are still closed due to the crash.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update (12/14 8:30 a.m.):

According to TDOT spokesperson Mark Nagi, approximately 48,000 pounds of powdered sugar is being cleaned off of I-40E after the multi-tractor trailer crash early Monday.

All wrecked commercial vehicles have been towed, according to TDOT.

All wrecked commercial vehicles have been towed away. Work continues on the spilled load and destroyed trailers. Cargo was approximately 48,000 pounds of powdered sugar. pic.twitter.com/RkHexZ1QBb — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) December 14, 2020

Original Story:

Shortly after 4 a.m. Monday morning, the Knoxville Police Department responded to a crash on I-40E near Chilhowee Drive at MM 393 involving multiple tractor trailers.

All passenger vehicles that were stuck in the closure have been cleared. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) December 14, 2020

Currently, there is no word on when the route will re-open. KPD said to use an alternate route.

Officials said to take the Cherry Street Exit to Asheville Highway as an alternate route to re-enter I-40E.

There is also not any word on the condition of the drivers involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update, as we learn more.