Winston-Salem emergency officials said a truck carrying nearly 100 cows crashed on the highway. They're searching for about 10 cows that got loose.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a tractor-trailer carrying a load of cows crashed on US-52 early Thursday morning, shutting down northbound lanes of the highway near I-40.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. Emergency officials said they could be at the scene dealing with the cleanup until noon.

Winston-Salem Fire Battalion Chief Joe Ramsey said 80 cows are still on the trailer and need to get out. He said about 10 more cows are roaming nearby neighborhoods. An animal unit is out searching for them.

Officials are asking folks to call 911 if they see the cows.

Officials said the truck driver wasn't hurt and is helping police search for cows.

HAZMAT crews are also at the scene because of a fuel spill due to the crash.

Northbound US-52 between I-40 and Sprauge Street is shut down. WSPD is working with NCDOT to reroute traffic.

Due to an overturned tractor trailer NB 52 at I-40 is shut down. All traffic is being diverted onto eastbound I-40. The tractor trailer was carrying cattle and approximately 10 are loose. Please drive safely. #policews .34 pic.twitter.com/6zZohWgD69 — Winston-Salem PD (@cityofwspolice) April 21, 2022