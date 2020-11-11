Shortly before noon, all northbound lanes of the freeway, also known as I-69, remained closed in the Rosenberg area.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — I-69, the Southwest Freeway, remains closed heading northbound in Fort Bend County after a major crash killed a driver, police said early Wednesday.

The crash happened before 9 a.m. at Reading in the Rosenberg area.

Houston TranStar reported two vehicles were involved. Witnesses said the crash involved an 18-wheeler and a badly crushed smaller car.

Rosenberg police confirmed there were reports of a male driver who stopped on the freeway after hitting an animal. He stopped in the mainlanes, possibly trying to help the animal, when he was hit by the big rig, police said.

All traffic is being forced off the freeway at this time, leading to about a three-mile back-up. Traffic is being kept off the mainlanes from FM 2218 to FM 762.

As of 9 a.m. Rosenberg police indicated the closure would last for a few hours and drivers should avoid the area. The closure was still in effect as of 11:28 a.m.