Crash shuts down portion of Fowler Avenue for hours

Drivers were asked to find alternate routes. The road has since reopened.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa police officers investigated a crash that shut down one side of Fowler Avenue for hours Tuesday night, the police department said in a news release.

Police responded just before 9 p.m. to a collision near Fowler Avenue and North 53rd Street. The crash is reported to have injuries, however police did not immediately specify who was hurt.

While the crash was under investigation, westbound lanes of Fowler Avenue were closed and the lanes, according to police.