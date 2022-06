A crash Monday morning has traffic moving slowly in the SB lanes of I-275.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Monday morning crash has traffic moving slowly on Interstate 275 SB lanes near Hillsborough Avenue.

Traffic cameras show cars still able to get through the area, but there's congestion seen in the drivers' morning commute.

Drivers needing to drive in this direction should possibly find a different route to take until the scene is cleared.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.