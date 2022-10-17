Heads up, drivers: Traffic pacing coming early Tuesday morning on SB I-75 in Pasco County

The pacing is needed for roadwork connected with the future Overpass Road interchange at I-75.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Traffic on southbound Interstate 75 in central to southern Pasco County will be paced slowly by law enforcement between specific times Tuesday.

For up to 20 minutes at a time between the hours of 12:01 a.m. and 6 p.m., drivers will be paced to drive about 15 mph, weather permitting.

Southbound I-75 traffic control will begin just north of State Road 52 (exit 285) and end south of Overpass Road, which is halfway between exits 285 and 279.

"Traffic entering the interstate from SR 52 will not be able to enter until the front of the pacing operation has passed and law enforcement reopens the ramps," the Florida Department of Transportation explains in a news release.