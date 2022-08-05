Portion of West Swann Avenue closed for water main repairs

The city expects the work to be completed by 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10.

TAMPA, Fla — Drivers who take West Swann Avenue in Tampa could run into a roadblock this week as water main repairs are underway.

All travel lanes on West Swann Avenue closed Sunday evening between South Dale Mabry Highway and South Church Avenue while repairs are made, according to the Tampa Water Department.

Barricades and signs have been posted in the area to help the flow of traffic. Drivers are asked to use caution when driving near the area.