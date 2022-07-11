Trailer fire shuts down WB lanes of Courtney Campbell Causeway

As of now, no injuries have been reported.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway in Clearwater have been shut down in the aftermath of a trailer fire.

City leaders say drivers should consider a different route for their late afternoon commute. Cars headed westbound at Rocky Point Drive are also being diverted, as police block entrance onto Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Police said a driver towing a 20-foot trailer noticed it caught fire behind his truck while he was driving Monday afternoon. He saw smoke and was able to safely pull over and detach the trailer from his car.

As of now, no injuries have been reported. The trailer contained equipment from the man's Seamless gutter company, police report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.