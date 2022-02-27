x
FHP: Car rear-ends trooper working a crash on I-275 SB near Howard Avenue

The trooper and the driver suffered minor injuries.
Credit: Florida Highway Patrol
FHP trooper-involved crash I-275 near mm 42 (Howard Ave. / Armenia Ave.)

TAMPA, Fla — Drivers headed south on Interstate 275 are being urged to use caution in the area of a crash involving a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

According to FHP, a trooper was assisting a crash southbound along the outside shoulder of I-275 near exit 42, or Howard Avenue, when another car rear-ended the trooper's patrol car.

The driver and the trooper suffered minor injuries, FHP said.

In addition, eastbound lanes of Fletcher Avenue are shut down at Armenia Avenue due to a crash in the area, Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

