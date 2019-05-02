PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash after they say a driver lost control, hitting two people and killing one person.

Troopers say a vehicle was traveling westbound on Feather Sound Drive, east of Vizcaya Drive, around 5 p.m. Monday when the driver lost control and collided with two pedestrians.

A 55-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man were hit by the vehicle. The 67-year-old died at the scene of the crash. The woman suffered minor injuries.

The vehicle drove into a ditch and struck a concrete retaining wall, seriously injuring the 24-year-old driver. He was sent to be treated at Bayfront Medical Hospital.

Troopers continue to investigate the crash. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor and no charges have been filed.

