SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Florida Highway Patrol continues to search for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run late Sunday night in Sarasota.

According to a news release, the suspect vehicle is described as a maroon-colored SUV type with front-end damage.

The vehicle was traveling southbound on US 41 on Tamiami Trail in the center lane approaching the intersection of Short Dr. when a pedestrian was crossing eastbound on US-41 around 11:38 p.m.

The pedestrian has been identified as 19-year-old Zachary O'Bry of Venice.

The driver struck O'Bry and left the scene without giving any information, and O'Bry was airlifted in critical condition to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Zachary has since died from his injuries.

Anyone with information should contact FHP at *FHP.

