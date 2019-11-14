ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida may look into creating special lanes for large semis and trucks, even though a 2017 report by the Florida Department of Transportation showed “truck-only lanes were not found to be feasible”.

In an April 2019 interview with 10Investigates, FDOT Assistant Secretary of Strategic Development said so-called “truck-only” lanes were still being considered, depending on the outcome of studies looking at what could be the best option for the state.

Meanwhile, Florida’s neighbor to the north already has the wheels in motion to install truck-only lanes along a section of I-75. Georgia’s Department of Transportation decided to create what it calls Commercial Vehicle Lanes on northbound I-75 between Macon and McDonough to improve the flow of traffic and make the interstate safer.

“With a tremendous percentage of that traffic on I-75 being commercial traffic, freight traffic, in a conflict between a passenger vehicle and a commercial vehicle, unfortunately, the passenger vehicle will not fare well,” said Georgia Department of Transportation Director of Strategic Communications Scott Higley. “By removing that commercial vehicle traffic and putting it in separate dedicated lanes, we are seeing a great opportunity to increase and improve the safety along that corridor.”

Florida already has a number of areas where trucks have lane restrictions, but not designated truck-only lanes. Georgia’s Commercial Vehicle Lanes along northbound I-75 are scheduled to open in 2028.

