Up to Speed: Projects underway to relieve traffic in Pasco County

Pasco County has seen explosive growth within the past decade. And it’s projected to grow even more. With that in mind, there are several projects underway to reliev

TAMPA, Fla — Meant to relieve traffic along Interstate 75 and State Road 56 in Pasco County is the Florida Department of Transportation's diverging diamond interchange.

Similar to the I-75/University Parkway one in Sarasota, a diverging diamond allows cars to cross through the interchange on the left side first and then to the right which means they can enter the interstate without having to wait at a left turn signal.

FDOT says it will improve capacity and safety. The project was expected to be complete this summer but with either the weather or something else, it keeps getting delayed. FDOT is now working to finalize a new date.

Also off I-75 is work to a new interchange called Overpass Road. It will include a flyover ramp for westbound Overpass Road access onto southbound I-75.

The road is also being widened from two lanes to four lanes between the interstate and Old Pasco Road and six lanes between the interstate and Boyette Road.