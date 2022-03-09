Fiery 2 car crash closes northbound lanes of US 19 in Palm Harbor

Two people were transported to local hospitals following the crash.

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Palm Harbor Fire Rescue is responding to a fiery crash that has shut down the northbound lanes of U.S. 19.

According to firefighters, a black Chevy pickup truck and black Hyundai collided before catching fire at U.S. 19 and Nebraska Avenue.

Crews were able to get the fire under control but say the northbound lanes of U.S. 19 will be "blocked until further notice."

