Car flips onto roof in US 19 crash in Palmetto

PALMETTO, Fla. — At least one person is hurt following a crash that shut down the southbound lanes of U.S. 19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say they are investigating a two-car crash with injuries reported. It happened Wednesday morning on U.S. 19 at 52nd Street West.

Sky 10, which flew over the scene, showed one car that had turned onto its roof. Another car appeared to have heavy front-end damage.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.